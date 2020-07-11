DPP’s Chuma is still in police custody.

Malawi Police at Mchinji border Are still holding in cell Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member and businessperson James Chuma who was arrested Friday while leaving for mZambia for unknown business.

Immigration Department’s spokesperson Joseph Chauwa confirmed that they detained Chuma and withheld his travel documents and those of another person whose details he could not disclose.

Chauwa said Chuma asked agents at the border to clear his car before he arrived “but as as soon as he got at the border he was detained based on orders”.

Chuma is still in police custody.

