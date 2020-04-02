DPP’s Mzomera asks Nyondo, Chipofya to resign as Synod leaders: ‘They are now politicians’

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the north Mzomera Ngwira on Wednesday attacked the Synod of Livingstonia of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) leadership for politicizing the church.

Mzomera told reporters in Mzuzu that the synod’s general secretary the Reverend Levi Nyondo Reverend Levie Nyondo and moderator Reverend Douglas Chipofya should immediately resign for their political involvement in UTM-MCP electoral alliance.

According to Mzomera, the recent decision by the two to endorse the UTM-MCP alliance is vindication that Nyondo and Chipofya have joined frontline politics.

“They should resign. They are destroying the church’s reputation and there is no need for another evidence,” said the outspoken DPP governor.

He said the two should not hide in church’s mask when they are in frontline politics advancing the UTM-MCP alliance agenda.

