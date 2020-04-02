DPP’s Mzomera asks Nyondo, Chipofya to resign as Synod leaders: ‘They are now politicians’
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the north Mzomera Ngwira on Wednesday attacked the Synod of Livingstonia of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) leadership for politicizing the church.
Mzomera told reporters in Mzuzu that the synod’s general secretary the Reverend Levi Nyondo Reverend Levie Nyondo and moderator Reverend Douglas Chipofya should immediately resign for their political involvement in UTM-MCP electoral alliance.
According to Mzomera, the recent decision by the two to endorse the UTM-MCP alliance is vindication that Nyondo and Chipofya have joined frontline politics.
“They should resign. They are destroying the church’s reputation and there is no need for another evidence,” said the outspoken DPP governor.
He said the two should not hide in church’s mask when they are in frontline politics advancing the UTM-MCP alliance agenda.
Look at him. Just like the lead actor in “The Gods Must Be Crazy”. I wonder why DPP mocks intelligent malawians, particularly faithful DPP followers, by appointing thieves like him into the party’s top positions? Is it a question of the party’s need for hoodlums at times? No wonder the party is sliding down fast.
This is not the time to waiste time talking politics, but how you can serve people from coronavisrus.
You have a long list of people to remind to resign.
1.My boss APM who is caretaker president.
2. Jani Ansa who is adamant to oversee an election that she is incompetent to run.
3. All MEC commissioners who are rude and money hungry.
4. All those newly appointed guys who have just been placed in strategic positions to help the DPP.
5. The list continues…. Mtaba the albino hunter included.
I thought he is also reverend and former bankrupt MP?
Komadi reverand nyondo pena amalakwitsa. eversince his arrest for anti-bingu speech he has been a lost soul.
I thought kuti the court found him only materialy bankrupt. I ddnt know kuti he is also mentally bankrupt. Why cant he ask azimfumu ambirix2 amene amapanga za DPP to resign?