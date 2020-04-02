DPP’s Mzomera asks Nyondo, Chipofya to resign as Synod leaders: ‘They are now politicians’

April 2, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango - Nyasa Times 19 Comments

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the north Mzomera Ngwira on Wednesday attacked the Synod of Livingstonia of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) leadership for politicizing the church.

Mzomera:  The church clerics have now joined politics in support of MCP-UTM alliance

Mzomera told reporters  in Mzuzu that  the synod’s general secretary the Reverend Levi Nyondo  Reverend  Levie Nyondo and moderator Reverend Douglas Chipofya  should  immediately resign for their political involvement in UTM-MCP electoral alliance.

According to Mzomera, the recent decision by the two to endorse the UTM-MCP alliance is vindication that  Nyondo and Chipofya have joined frontline politics.

“They should resign. They are destroying the church’s reputation and there is no need for another evidence,” said the outspoken DPP governor.

He said the two should not hide in church’s mask when they are in frontline politics advancing the UTM-MCP alliance agenda.

Mtete
Guest
Mtete

Look at him. Just like the lead actor in “The Gods Must Be Crazy”. I wonder why DPP mocks intelligent malawians, particularly faithful DPP followers, by appointing thieves like him into the party’s top positions? Is it a question of the party’s need for hoodlums at times? No wonder the party is sliding down fast.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Thyolo Thava Boy
Guest
Thyolo Thava Boy

A Ngwira mwayambazi simupita nazo patali muganizenso kawiri.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jembe
Guest
Jembe

Mbuzi iwe Muzomera, khala waka chete!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bamusi
Guest
Bamusi

Kagalu aka ka Mzomera stupid, go to hell. Akupasa kabanzi wayambako stupid.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Chitsilunso nawe mzomera.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Kapado Chimulirenji
Guest
Kapado Chimulirenji

This is not the time to waiste time talking politics, but how you can serve people from coronavisrus.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Dzonzi
Guest
Dzonzi

You have a long list of people to remind to resign.
1.My boss APM who is caretaker president.
2. Jani Ansa who is adamant to oversee an election that she is incompetent to run.
3. All MEC commissioners who are rude and money hungry.
4. All those newly appointed guys who have just been placed in strategic positions to help the DPP.
5. The list continues…. Mtaba the albino hunter included.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Mwangalamwene
Guest
Mwangalamwene

I thought he is also reverend and former bankrupt MP?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Ndasauka basi
Guest
Ndasauka basi

Komadi reverand nyondo pena amalakwitsa. eversince his arrest for anti-bingu speech he has been a lost soul.

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Thats Me
Guest
Thats Me

I thought kuti the court found him only materialy bankrupt. I ddnt know kuti he is also mentally bankrupt. Why cant he ask azimfumu ambirix2 amene amapanga za DPP to resign?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago