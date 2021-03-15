DPP’s Nankhumwa concludes campaign in Mulanje, Nsanje, Chikwawa ahead of by-elections

Estranged Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president in the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, on Sunday March 14, 2021 concluded a three-day exhaustive campaign tour of Mulanje, Nsanje and Chikwawa ahead of the March 30, 2021 by-elections, urging the people to vote for DPP candidates to ensure genuine social and economic development.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will be holding by-elections in several wards and constituencies across where office-bearers died or whose positions were annulled by courts.

Nankhumwa earmarked one ward and two constituencies namely Chitakale Ward in Mulanje, Nsanje North and Chikwawa East constituencies.

On Friday in Mulanje, Nankhumwa braved heavy downpour and informed thousands of DPP supporters within the Chitakale Ward that it is essential for them to vote for Richard Mulingano who is a loyal ‘foot soldier’ to the DPP cause.

“He (Mulingano) is hardworking and a successful businessman. Additionally, he is of good behavior and good standing in society, which makes him a suitable candidate for the councillorship,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Nankhumwa also stormed Nsanje North constituency to drum up support for the DPP parliamentary candidate, Esther Mcheka Chilenje. He held two separate meetings.

His first meeting was held at Masenjere Primary School before holding another mammoth rally at Mbwazi Primary School. At both meetings, Nankhumwa told hundreds of constituents that Mcheka Chilenje has an impeccable record as an MP for the area who had initiated a number of developmental projects including a hospital and schools.

“I wish to encourage you all to vote for Honourable Mcheka Chilenje for continued development in Nsanje North. I know there are a number of challenges, including hunger and lack of adequate clean water but I can assure you that with Honourable Mcheka Chilenje in Parliament, most of the challenges will be dealt with adequately because she has already proven that she has your interests at heart during the time she has served as MP,” he said.

Mcheka Chilenje, who has served as First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Malawi’s Deputy Envoy to the United Nations in New York, US, expressed her gratitude to Nankhumwa and his team for their “valuable support”. She pledged to be the true servant of the people who would always carry out their will.

“Many people here live in abject poverty and financially and materially vulnerable. It will be my preoccupation to actively engage government and other stakeholders to see what we can do to change the plight of the people of Nsanje North,” she said.

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament persuaded the people of Chikwawa East to vote for Ginfold Maulidi to ensure real social and economic development in the area.

Maulidi is DPP parliamentary candidate in Chikwawa East. According to Nankhumwa, it is high time that the people in the constituency gave Maulidi a chance to demonstrate his political ingenuity, which would result in rapid social and economic development in the area, including the completion of the long overdue Thabwa-Fatima Road, which the previous DPP government initiated.

Speaking in the constituency at three different meetings – Phimbi, Mpama and Savala – Nankhumwa said he was aware of the various social and economic challenges facing the people of the constituency. He pledged that the DPP leaders would work closely with Maulidi, religious and traditional leaders, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders to find solutions to some of the challenges to change people’s livelihoods for the better.

“For example I am aware that hunger has hit most households hard. Indeed, potable water remains but a dream for the people of this area. These are some of the problems that Maulidi would have to prioritize when he become MP. Meanwhile, I make a personal pledge that tomorrow I will be sending a truck-load of flour to be distributed to the most vulnerable households,” said Nankhumwa, attracting a standing ovation.

During the tour in the three districts, the Malawi opposition leader was accompanied by a number of Members of Parliament, DPP secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey, DPP national governing council (NGC) members and ward councillors, among others.

