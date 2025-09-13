Dr. Jane Ansah to Spice Up Ntcheu Sports Bonanza Finals This Saturday

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential running mate, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, will this Saturday light up Njolomole Ground in Ntcheu North West Constituency as guest of honor at the grand finals of a sports bonanza that has gripped the district for weeks.

The much-anticipated showdown will see thousands throng the venue for a thrilling mix of football, netball, and live entertainment. Hungry Lion take on Red Eagles in the third-place football battle at 1pm, before Sundowns FC and Wayitsa lock horns in the grand finale at 2:30pm. On the netball court, Fuko face Maonga for third place, while Kampanje Sisters clash with Focus in the championship decider.

Dr. Ansah, who is also DPP’s torchbearer for the constituency, said the tournament is more than just sport—it is about unity, youth empowerment, and community development. “Sports are a powerful tool for peace building, talent growth, and healthy living,” she emphasized.

The finals will also feature live music from Phalombe’s very own Giboh Pearson, promising an electric atmosphere both on and off the field.

As Malawi inches closer to the September 16 polls, Ansah’s presence in Ntcheu reflects DPP’s drive to connect with grassroots communities, especially the youth, with a message of empowerment and inclusion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :