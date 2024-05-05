Dr. Kabambe proposes 7-point plan to boost the economy

Former Reserve Bank governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has proposed 7-point development plan to enhance implementation of economic and social programmes at council level.

Among others, the 7-point development plan has an introduction of a package of not less than K100 billion for each district to enhance the implementation of all economic and social programs at the councils.

Dr. Kabambe issued the proposal last night in Lilongwe at a Business In-Detail Magazine, where he presented his plan on possible strategies for reviving the country’s economy.

He said structures in district councils need serious strengthening of manpower that includes key players responsible for developments at district and sector ministry levels.

Dr. Kabambe also proposed massive infrastructure development focusing on catalytic sectors such as energy to enable the country to produce and generate enough energy for industrialization as envisioned through the Malawi 2063 development master plan.

Business In-Detail Magazine official Alick Sichali described the event as successful following presentations from business captains like Jimmy Korea Mpatsa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!