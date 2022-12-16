DStv, GOtv customers stand chance of winning free subscription upgrades this festive season 

This festive season, MultiChoice Malawi’s viewers of GOtv and DStv stand a chance of winning free subscription upgrades simply by paying to renew their subscriptions from Monday, December 19 to January 24 and they will be upgraded to a higher package at no extra cost.

To qualify for this offer, MultiChoice Malawi says in a statement that customers must pay their subscription through any of the available payment options, via *470# MyGOtv app or MyDStv app, to enjoy a viewing experience on a higher package.

The offer does not apply to already high upgrade of GOtv Supa and DStv Premium customers. All customers currently on the GOtv Value bouquets will get an upgrade to GOtv Plus, while GOtv Plus customers will be bumped up to GOtv Max and GOtv Max customers will automatically get boosted to GOtv Supa.

For DStv, all customers on DStv Access will get upgraded to DStv Family. DStv Family customers will get DStv Compact, DStv Compact customers will get DStv Compact Plus and Compact Plus customers will automatically be upgraded to DStv Premium.

“We aim to constantly display the choice and added value our packages provide to our customers and providing free upgrades during the festive period was the perfect opportunity to do so,” the statement quotes Emma Gichonge, MultiChoice Managing Director.

“Active, new and returning GOtv and DStv customers can take advantage of this offer to sample entertainment available on higher packages by just paying for their subscription.

“New customers and those currently disconnected can simply connect or signup during the offer period to benefit.”

She added that GOtv and DStv customers will enjoy the benefits of superior entertainment offerings packed with world-class live sports, great content, fun kids’ shows, captivating telenovelas and international movies.

For more information on this offer and other products and services, please visit: https://www.gotvafrica. com/en-mw or www.welcome. dstvafrica.com/en-mw

Meanwhile, Malawians should expect local film content on DStv and GOtv to be premiered in January as production has already been rolled out through Tauka Arts Pictures Production Company — managed by actor, script writer, producer, editor and director, Precious Pungulani Denja.

Tauka Arts Pictures gave MultiChoice the confidence that it shall produce the right content for the first Malawian series for OneZed, the entertainment channel of DStv and GOtv.

Born and raised in Malawi, Denja began his career in film in 2006, working on productions in Malawi and collaborating with fellow industry veterans and featuring in more than 20 productions.

Denja says: “It is an honour, I owe all this to God Almighty, the provider of talent. I am not special, but my Lord is. I thank OneZed for according Malawi such an opportunity.”

This initiative to have Malawian stories be featured on OneZed is part of the MultiChoice Expansion Program-Project Pamodzi, which was launched in Malawi in July.

Project Pamodzi seeks to reiterate MultiChoice’s commitment to investing in Malawi’s TV and film industry through skills development programmes offered through the MultiChoice Talent Factory — thus initiating the production of the first Malawian series for the OneZed channel on GOtv and DStv.

“We are excited to contribute toward the enablement of local job creation and entertainment through the production of this series,” Gichonge had said when unveiling Tauka Arts Pictures.

“Through our skills development programmes and investment in Malawi’s creative industries, we hope to provide a stage for authentic and original Malawian stories to be told.”

MultiChoice assures its customers that more details will be shared on the progress of the production and last month, MultiChoice Malawi’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Zena Makunje said the local filmmakers and producers have scripted a Malawian story, which subscribers should expect to be the best.

First under the The Malawian producers were identified after undergoing Masterclass in scriptwriting to be shown on OneZed channel on both DStv and GOtv.

The first under the Project Pamodzi was a physical Masterclass in scriptwriting which was led by industry veteran, actor, producer and director Neil McCarthy in conjunction with the Ministry of Information & Digitization.

It was launched in Malawi as a collaborative project between MultiChoice, local television stations and local content producers, for industry-development and training programs facilitated by MultiChoice Talent Factory Masterclasses.

The Masterclasses equipped content producers with the tools and knowledge to fulfill their true potential and cultivate work that represents truly Malawian stories.

