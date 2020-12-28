Dzuka Malawi:  Chakwera climbs highest moral ground, ‘never be angry on behalf of a politician’

Malawians from 2018 to 2020 have wasted time on politics. Violent demonstrations, fighting within parties. Think of it the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost incredibly due to infighting. They never had time to campaign.

Already DPP if it fails to find its feet early 2021, it will lose its remaining support. The infighting in DPP was very amusing to some of us. Kondwani Nankhumwa fighting Ben Phiri, Ben Phiri fighting the first Lady Getrude, Norman Chisale and later Everton Chimulilenji. Bright Msaka fighting Nankhumwa and later Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF).

Before you calm down, you had to think who brought Chimulilenji one of the biggest political mysteries in the world. The DPP cronies were so immersed with the Lhomwe project, they did not want Atupele Muluzi nor Henry Chimunthu Banda near the throne.

But anyway it cost them the presidency and an all out civil war has ensued. Now trying to bring Dalitso Kabambe and Walter Nyamirandu might look like good, but this imposition of relatives of Mutharika wont whip experienced politicians like Msaka, Mwanvenkha and others to worship and help Kabambe. They are getting old, they might not have to wait 10 years to try to be presidents. They will leave once Kabambe is imposed.

Now I digress, within their civil war, DPP officials are angry that immediate past president Peter Mutharika met President Lazarus Chakwera last Sunday. This was well pronounced on the party’s Facebook page. Also threatened to be UTM supporters, if Chakwera and Mutharika cozy up, hey an alliance with Kabambe as running mate is possible, guaranteeing Chakwera a 10-year reign. I am sure many would fast and pray for that not to happen.

The same with MCP. The fights are intense. One fight Sidik Mia fighting Saulosi Chilima, another Elsenhower Mkaka fighting Chris Chaima Banda who is a front for unforeseen MCP officials, then you have Madalitso Kazombo and Chimwendo Banda who seem to prop Timothy Mtambo and others who seem to prop Enock Chihana and his Aford. I am told to replace Chilima in the North.

Amidst all these fights and senseless posturing for power, President Chakwera has always come out top. He is one hell smart politicians or a genius at playing politics. One night a fierce political rivalry broke out, SKC was going to hold a public lecture and the President a dinner. Dr. Chakwera cancelled his and attended Chilima’s event. He scored high on morality ground.

This week’s visit to fifth republican President Mutharika was another remarkable statesmanship on part of the President. He did not invite Mutharika. He went to him. That was a statement of intent. He told Malawians he is ready to unite and live with every Malawian.

President Chakwera’s first statement was I have come to be your president. Those that voted for me and those that did not. I am happy to see a President who walk his talk. Its refreshing and a encouraging to all Malawians.

Never be angry on behalf of a politician. A colleague I once worked with keeps reminding us every day. I say bravo President. Those that got angry with your visit to Mutharika should go and mop Lake Malawi. The new Malawi you religiously preached is within sights. We might be far, but in terms of democracy, gestures like president Chakwera has made as a long way to entrenching a democratic and tolerant culture among Malawians of different parties. It reminds me of Nelson Mandela. Humility is a powerful political weapon, Dr Chakwera has set the bar high.

