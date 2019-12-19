Dzuwa Arts set to present new play ‘It was a lie’

Fun seekers in Lilongwe are expected to wind up the year, 2019 with unforgettable fun following the presentation of a new play titled ‘It was a lie’ which has been organized by Dzuwa Arts scheduled to take place on December 28, 2019 at Lilongwe Community Hall.

The new play features the fusion of drama, dancing and music and its theme is tackling issues of love, betrayal, broken promises, HIV and Aids and social norms while unpacking a great lie that was told to the public which some people wanted to keep secret.

In an Interview, Dzuwa Arts Director, Ignatious Kaphinde said that they are set to host the theater show.

“We have been preparing for this show for three months and now we have intensified the rehearsals to give our fans a very mature production and our team is geared and ready for the show,” Kaphinde said.

He urged Lilongwe residents and surrounding areas to patronize the show in their large numbers and have fun while learning the lessons from the latest play.

“Our new play has so many lessons and it will also leave people appreciating the growth of the arts industry in the country.

“Therefore, I am urging Lilongwe residents and those from nearby areas to come in large numbers with their families and friends and enjoy the best moments at the show,” he said.

Kaphinde also said that, they have invited other artists including one of the country’s giant dancing crews known as Afro-fricana dancers and also the Lilongwe based drama club known as Harmony Arts Theatre who will spice up the event.

One of the Lilongwe residents who have been following Dzuwa Arts play shows for two years, McPherson Chatama applauded Dzuwa Arts for its amazing talent, saying that it produces creative and mature theater productions.

For the upcoming theater show, Patrons are asked to pay K1000 in advance and K1500 at the door.

