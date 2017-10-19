Eagles hope for ‘winning style’ against  Bullets, Tigers  without coach

Blue Eagles F.C remains hopeful to get winning style in all their week 25 fixtures minus head coach Audlow Makonyola as they will be travelling down to south this weekend to meet Azam Tigers and TNM Super League title contenders Nyasa Big Bullets.

Eagles suspended their head coach on Monday this week due to poor performance and failure to bring descipline to the team.

Team Manager Ken Mponda said preparations for the two games are going on very well and they are geared to collect six points.

Mponda explained that he is much aware that it wont be an easy task to win the two encounters but they will try their best to become victors in all the assignment.

“We’ll be going theire as under dogs since we are coming from two back to back losses but our main mission is to turn this record by collecting all the maximum points,” said Mponda.

He further asked the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) to warn Bullets followers for their unsporting behaviour which put lives of visiting teams at a risk when they are playing Chilomoni stadium.

“We are not afraid of Bullets but let them know that football is not war.I know Sulom is aware about their behaviour so we are pleading with them to bring serious messures that can protect travelling teams,” added Mponda.

Last week Bullets supporters manhandled Moyale Barracks team doctor at Chilomoni stadium suspecting him of keeping juju.

Eagles is currently on position 7 with 32 points from 21 games.

