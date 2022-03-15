EAM trains pastors in church planting and missionary work

Over 120 pastors from different Christian churches and ministries are converging in Lilongwe for a one-week training in church planting and missions.

The training has been organized by the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), which is a Christian umbrella organization for evangelical churches and Christian organizations that seeks to mobilize, unite and equip churches and organizations for the holistic proclamation of the love of God, in Christ, through word and deeds.

EAM General Secretary Reverend Francis Mkandawire told Nyasa Times at the start of the training on Monday that the desire of the association is to equip the men and women of God with skills to enable them to win lost souls to Christ.

“The focus of this training is the need to reach groups of people within Malawi that are yet be reached with the gospel. Of course, we can say Malawi is a Christian nation, but there are lots of groups of people who have not yet received the gospel of salvation; hence, we have organized this training to equip the men and women of God with skills to enable them get to every corner of the country with the word of God,” said Mkandawire.

He said participants to the training have been drawn from various churches, which are members of the association.

A longtime politician Loveness Gondwe is among the participants to the training. Gondwe said the training had come at the right time when the world is witnessing what the Bible foretold to be signs of the end of the world.

She said every Christian has a role to play in spreading the gospel beyond their corridors.

EAM was established in 1962 and is registered with the Malawi Government under the Trustees Incorporation Act. With a membership of over 110 church denominations and Christian organizations, EAM has population of approximately 5.2 million Malawians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!