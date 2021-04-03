Easter holy week is time for cerebration not weeping – Apostle  Kawinga

Apostle Clifford Kawinga–who is the leader of Salvation for All Ministries situated at six miles in the Capital Lilongwe– has described the Easter holiday as a period to cerebrate not to stay in sombre mode as it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and salvation for all human kind.

Speaking on a televised Easter massage, Kawinga said Easter in Christian world means resurrection of Jesus. Kawinga said when Jesus was buried on Friday he resurrected defeating death.

“Jesus was bruised, persecuted, tried and crucified on the cross but he never committed any sin,” narrated Kawinga, adding “he died to save man kinds from their sins and became a sacrificial lamb. “

Christians observe Easter in remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, with Good Friday and Easter Monday being public holidays.

Kawinga pointed out that Jesus went through pain and difficult times no any man would want to go through.

“It was all misery, pain and unbearable circumstance because of our sins” said Kawinga.

Kawinga says the death was necessity to bail human kind out of bondage of sins which were committed way back by Adam and Eve in the gardens of Eden.

The Apostle notes that King David confessed that human kind inherited the sins from the parents as indicated in the book Psalms 51. He however says when “we talk about Easter, it is the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ and the fulfilment of a prophesy from the book of Isiah 53.”

Quoiting Isaiah 53.5, Apostle Kawinga says: “But he was wounded for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; on him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and by his stripes we are healed.”

While the book of Isaiah 25.8: prophesied that “He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord God will wipe away tears from off all faces.”

Kawinga says in Romans 6.4: “…just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.”

He drew a comparison between the Gospel account of the women who found Jesus’ tomb empty on the day Christians believe he rose from the dead and the uncertain state of the world today because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apostle Kawinga was however quick to advise that trouble in life will still come even if one is born again Christian.

“You can be born again and true Christian but still walk under obstacles, challenges, sickens and other atonements including poverty. This should tell you that the devil has nothing to do with non-believers but those who are believers” says Kawinga adding “Jesus assured his followers that he is the resurrection and the life and that whoever believes in him, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die according to John 11.25-26”

“People may burry your future, your destiny and try to block your opportunities, but this may just happen for two days because there is a third day for the resurrection of your destiny,” said Kawinga adding this is time to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus in praise and worship.

