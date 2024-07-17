Eastern Region chiefs visits Chakwera in Mangochi, pledges support to president’s transformation agenda

Traditional leaders from the Eastern Region have assured President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of their unwavering support in his transformation agenda.

The chiefs made the assurance when they paid President Chakwera a courtesy call at Chikoko Bay State Lodge.

During their interface, the traditional leaders acknowledged President Chakwera’s unique and unifying leadership and statesmanship, citing development projects the government is implementing in all the four political regions of Malawi.

They pledged to continue rallying behind his transformation agenda.

Among others, the meeting’s agenda centred on how best traditional leaders can collaborate with my administration to improve delivery of development services to communities.

Writing on his Facebook page, President Chakwera said they have agreed to sustain collaboration in our common purpose of transforming livelihoods of people in the region via a number of key infrastructure projects and development programmes.

“I will have time to inspect some of the projects my administration is undertaking in the region in the coming days. As government, we will continue providing necessary support to all chieftaincy structures across the country in their commendable task of supporting development work and as stewards of culture,” he said.

