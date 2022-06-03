Ecobank launches free SME booster training series to support small & medium enterprises

The country’s leading Pan-African banking group, Ecobank has rolled out its ‘Ecobank Small & medium Enterprises (SMEs) Booster Series’ — which is aimed at enhancing competitiveness through innovative business skills trainings across Malawi and Africa at large.

The training, which will cater for a total of 33 African countries where the Bank is represented which include Malawi, is targeting to support Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

A statement released on Friday, June 3, Ecobank Malawi Limited Head of Commercial Banking, Victoria Chanza said they are geared to provide a comprehensive suite of financial and non-financial solutions to MSMEs in order to help them reach their full potential and increase their commercial and economic impact.

Chanza added that the free virtual training has been designed to empower Malawian MSMEs by providing them with the right tools and skill sets to lead themselves, their businesses and support their communities effectively.

She further said the Malawi session will be done together with MSMEs from Ecobank affiliate countries under the Central, Eastern and Southern African Region (CESA) — which is scheduled to take place from June 9-23, 2022.

“The virtual training will provide MSMEs in Malawi a unique opportunity to network and learn from other MSMEs operating in other African countries because they will learn a number of good topics.

“The topics include risk management, business sustainability and bankability, adapting operations, ecommerce, customer experience, business compliance and leadership just to mention a few,” Chanza said.

Meanwhile, Chanza has also disclosed that registration for the MSMEs are being made through a special link which is also available on the official Ecobank Facebook page via the link: https://forms.office.com/r/ ECLmKuMRGKEcobank.

“Let me take this opportunity to inform all SMEs that registration is open and closing date is on 9th June 2022,” Chanza said.

Ecobank is part of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) which is the parent company of Ecobank Group with over 14,000 employees and have banking license in France, Ethiopia, South Africa, China, England just to mention a few.

