Economic expert backs World Bank on CDF qualification

April 25, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
An economic expert has supported the World Bank proposal to fund councils who only used prudently constituency development fund (CDF).
He proposed that local councils should publicize how they have used the CDF from a previous year to qualify for the fund for the next financial year.

Gilbert Kachamba
The suggestion from Gilbert Kachamba, an economic expert, comes barely days after a proposal from the World Bank that CDF funds should be granted to councils based on performance.
Kachamba described the proposal from World Bank as a way to go in improving performance and accountability of councils in the country.
Meanwhile Kachamba has suggested publication of utilization of CDF for a previous financial year as a qualification measure to ensure transparency in local financial management.

