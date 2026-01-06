Economic Hardship Pushing Malawian Female Students into Transactional Sex

Nyasatimes has uncovered that rising economic hardship is forcing many female students in Malawi’s tertiary institutions into transactional sex as a way of surviving while pursuing their education.

Interviews with female students from various colleges and universities show that lack of food, accommodation money, and basic necessities is driving some young women into sexual relationships with older or wealthier men in exchange for financial support.

Several students said the struggle to survive at school—rather than personal choice—is what pushes them into these risky arrangements.

One nursing student at the Malawi College of Health Sciences, who asked not to be named, said her family’s financial problems left her with no option.

“My parents cannot afford my fees and other expenses. I had to find a way to take care of myself, even though it is not what I wanted,” she said.

A 21-year-old journalism student at the Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) in Blantyre also shared her experience, admitting that so-called “blessers” have become her main source of support.

“I survive because of blessers. They give me money, food, and other things I need. In return, we have sex. My parents can only manage my school fees, so I told them I would handle the rest because they are also struggling,” she explained.

Experts say the problem is not about immorality but poverty.

Economic analyst Edward Malonya said many female students are trapped in a difficult situation and need practical support to survive without risking their health and future.

“Non-governmental organisations that promote girls’ education should go to colleges and universities and train students in small businesses they can run while studying,” Malonya said.

“These risky behaviours expose them to sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies, which can destroy their education.”

The stories from these students highlight a deeper crisis in Malawi’s higher education system. For many young women, the dream of education is turning into a daily struggle for survival.

Transactional sex exposes students to serious dangers, including HIV and other STIs, unplanned pregnancies, emotional trauma, and exploitation. Fear, shame, and silence often prevent victims from seeking help, further worsening the situation.

Observers argue that solving the problem requires more than advice. Government, universities, and civil society must work together to provide stronger financial support systems, student grants, affordable accommodation, and on-campus counselling services.

There are also calls for colleges to create safer learning environments and introduce clear policies to protect students from exploitation.

Protecting female students is not just a social issue—it is a national responsibility. Ensuring that young women can study with dignity and safety is an investment in Malawi’s future, and failure to act risks losing a generation of educated and empowered women.

