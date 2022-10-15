Economic think-tank advises Malawi to abandon AIP

A London based economic think-tank, Legatum Institute has advised the Chakwera administration to abandon Affordable Input Programme (AIP) and focus on extension services for smallholder farming to improve food productivity.

This is one of the recommendations in its research report on Malawi under the title: Pathways to Prosperity.

This comes barely days President Dr Lazarus Chakwera said recently at a rally that subsidies are not helping Malawians and indicated the government was slowly moving away from AIP.

According to the institute’s Director of Policy Stephen Brien, investing in smallholder farming is more beneficial as it would involve more farmers.

Meanwhile, Brien is suggesting that the government also work on strengthening its anti-corruption drive, to have funds protected and be utilised for intended purposes.

Uncertainty surrounds this year’s AIP with the government yet to start processes amid revelations that an international company has swindled Capital millions of kwacha meant for purchase of fertilizer for the initiative.

