Economists accuse parties of forex externalization

Political parties have been accused of forex externalization during campaign in the run up to the May 21 elections when they bought party materials from outside the country.

Economists Association of Malawi (Ecama) president Chikumbutso Kalilombe said sourcing party campaign materials from outside the country has a bearing on the country’s economy.

“The political parties needed to plan carefully before importing the campaign materials. They could have sourced the materials within the country,” said Kalilombe.

Another economist Andrew Kaponya said local businessmen would have benefitted a lot if the party campaign materials were sourced within the country.

However, UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party sourced the party cloth from Mapeto Whitex but local companies could not produce t-shirts and caps.

He said this was why most of the t-shirts, caps and berets were imported.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :