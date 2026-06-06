Economists Flag Growth, Forex and Spending Gaps in National Recovery Plan

Major gaps in economic growth strategy, foreign exchange generation, public spending priorities and implementation capacity threaten to undermine Malawi’s proposed National Economic Recovery Plan (Nerp), economists have warned.

The Economics Association of Malawi (Ecama) says the draft plan correctly identifies the country’s economic challenges but fails to adequately address critical weaknesses in export diversification, forex generation, public expenditure management, governance reforms and private sector competitiveness—issues it argues lie at the heart of Malawi’s recurring economic crises.

Presenting the association’s analysis during a national consultative workshop on the recovery plan in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Ecama president Bertha Bangara-Chikadza said the country’s economic problems run much deeper than the external shocks and macroeconomic instability highlighted in the draft plan.

“The country’s economic problems stem not only from external shocks and macroeconomic instability, but also from deep-seated structural weaknesses, including low productivity, weak export diversification, persistent governance failures, inefficient public spending and limited private-sector competitiveness,” she said.

Ecama observed that while government has identified Agriculture, Tourism, Mining and Manufacturing (ATMM) as the sectors expected to drive economic growth, public investment remains disproportionately concentrated in agriculture.

The association argued that Malawi needs a deliberate shift towards sectors capable of generating foreign exchange, including tourism, mining, horticulture and value-added manufacturing if the recovery plan is to succeed.

It further said fiscal consolidation should not focus solely on expenditure cuts but must also tackle procurement inefficiencies, corruption, tax evasion and illegal mining, which continue to drain public resources.

The concerns echoed remarks by George Patridge, who told the workshop that Malawi’s persistent foreign exchange shortages are rooted in deeper macroeconomic imbalances.

According to Patridge, rapid money supply growth, excessive borrowing and widening fiscal deficits have pushed demand for foreign currency far beyond the economy’s productive capacity.

“Fifty-one percent money supply growth while your GDP is growing at less than two percent tells you a lot about the pressure that you are putting on foreign exchange in terms of demand,” he said.

Ecama also warned that implementation of the recovery plan could be hampered by high public debt, limited fiscal space and rising interest payment obligations unless government succeeds in attracting more private sector investment.

Supporting that view, Temwani Simwaka said capital markets could help finance long-term development projects where commercial banks are unable to provide sufficient funding.

“Where banks are unable to finance long-term projects, the Stock Exchange is in the right position to mobilise resources,” he said.

The observations come as government seeks to build consensus around a recovery strategy aimed at restoring economic stability and growth. However, economists argue that unless the identified gaps are addressed, the plan risks falling short of delivering the structural reforms needed to transform Malawi’s economy.

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