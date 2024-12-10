Editorial: Madam Speaker Sir, please act on absentee MPs. The trend is worrying.

Thyolo Central MP Ben Phiri’s frustration over absenteeism in Parliament is not only valid but reflects a growing concern about the commitment of our elected officials. When close to three-quarters of the members of Parliament (MPs) fail to attend or arrive late for crucial sessions, it raises serious questions about their dedication to the people they are meant to represent.

The Mid-Year Budget Review, which was under discussion, is one of the most critical periods in the parliamentary calendar. It offers an opportunity for MPs to assess government performance, reallocate resources, and advocate for policies that benefit their constituencies. Absenteeism during such a vital debate signals either indifference or a troubling lack of accountability among some members.

Parliament, as the highest legislative body, cannot afford to tolerate this growing trend of absenteeism. The idea of taking a roll call, as suggested by Hon. Phiri, may have been met with derision, but it highlights an underlying truth: MPs should be held accountable for their attendance and participation. They are not mere spectators but are entrusted with the duty to shape the nation’s future through active engagement.

The refusal to implement simple measures like a roll call, with government MPs dismissing the idea as infantilizing, reflects a deeper issue. It suggests a culture within Parliament where complacency is tolerated, and the absence of consequences emboldens MPs to shirk their responsibilities. This culture must change.

Absenteeism not only undermines the legislative process but also erodes public trust. Citizens elect MPs to represent their interests, debate critical issues, and pass laws. When these duties are neglected, it is the people who suffer—whether through poorly scrutinized budgets, inadequate policies, or missed opportunities for meaningful dialogue.

It is time for Parliament to implement stricter rules to address absenteeism. Other countries have mechanisms in place, such as fines, public disclosure of attendance records, or even suspending allowances for chronic absentees. Malawi could adopt similar measures to ensure MPs prioritize their duties.

Moreover, voters should demand transparency about their MPs’ attendance and participation records. Elections should not only be about party affiliation or campaign promises but also about the track record of service and accountability.

Hon. Phiri’s call for action should not be dismissed but taken as a wake-up call. The apathy and absenteeism that plague our Parliament are symptoms of a broader lack of accountability. If this trend continues unchecked, it will compromise the quality of governance and further alienate the public from their representatives. Parliament must act decisively to restore the integrity of its proceedings and the trust of the Malawian people.

