EDITORIAL: The African Union Must Call Out and Stop Monster Kagame Now!

Paul Kagame, once celebrated as a liberator and a visionary, has become a destructive force in Africa—a leader who thrives on chaos, undermines regional stability, and prioritizes personal and national ambition over continental unity. The African Union (AU) can no longer afford to remain silent or complicit in the face of Kagame’s reckless actions. It is time for the AU to step up, call out this monster, and take decisive action to stop his destabilizing agenda before it plunges the continent into further conflict.

Kagame’s regime in Rwanda has long been a masterclass in duality. On the surface, Rwanda is portrayed as a beacon of progress and development, a nation rising from the ashes of genocide to become a model of efficiency and growth. But beneath this carefully curated image lies a darker truth: a repressive police state that silences dissent, eliminates opposition, and exports violence beyond its borders.

Kagame’s involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a glaring example of his regional meddling. By backing the M23 rebel group and deploying the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) under the guise of self-defense, Kagame has fueled one of Africa’s deadliest conflicts. Thousands have died, millions have been displaced, and the DRC’s resources continue to be exploited—all while Kagame deflects blame and plays the victim.

The AU’s silence on Kagame’s actions is deafening. While the continent grapples with the devastating consequences of his interference in the DRC, the AU has failed to hold him accountable. This inaction is not just a failure of leadership; it is a betrayal of the AU’s founding principles of peace, security, and solidarity. Kagame’s destabilizing activities are a direct threat to the AU’s vision of an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.

Kagame’s recent confrontation with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa over the SADC mission in the DRC is a stark reminder of his arrogance and disregard for regional cooperation. His dismissive tone, his refusal to acknowledge the legitimacy of peacekeeping efforts, and his thinly veiled threats of confrontation reveal a leader who believes he is untouchable. The AU cannot allow one man to undermine the collective efforts of African nations to resolve conflicts and promote stability.

The AU must act now. It is not enough to issue vague statements or express concern. The AU must take concrete steps to hold Kagame accountable for his actions. This includes imposing targeted sanctions, suspending Rwanda’s participation in AU activities, and launching an independent investigation into Kagame’s role in the DRC conflict. The AU must also work with the United Nations and other international bodies to ensure that Kagame’s regime faces consequences for its destabilizing activities.

To those who argue that Kagame’s leadership has brought stability and development to Rwanda, I say this: no amount of economic progress can justify the repression, violence, and regional destabilization that Kagame has unleashed. Rwanda’s so-called “miracle” is built on a foundation of fear, intimidation, and exploitation. The AU must see through the propaganda and recognize Kagame for what he truly is: a threat to Africa’s peace and security.

The AU was founded to promote unity, solidarity, and collective action in the face of challenges. It is time for the AU to live up to its mandate. Kagame’s actions are not just a Rwandan problem; they are an African problem. If the AU fails to act, it risks becoming irrelevant—a body that talks about unity but fails to protect its members from internal and external threats.

The time for silence is over. The AU must rise to the occasion, call out Kagame’s destructive agenda, and take decisive action to stop him. Africa’s future depends on it. The AU must not just be a symbol of African unity; it must be a force for African justice. Kagame’s reign of terror must end, and the AU must lead the charge.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!