Education experts worried with MSCE results: “Our system is failing to equip learners with skills to succeed.”

The Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has expressed concern over the outcome of the 2024 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examinations whose results were released on Monday.

In a statement signed by CSEC board Chairperson Limbani Nsapato and CSEC executive director Benedicto Kondowe, the organization feels the results indicate persistent and significant challenges confronting the country’s education sector.

“Of the 177,434 candidates who took the 2024 exams, only 97,222 passed yielding a pass rate of 54.79%. While male candidates performed notably better (60.87%) compared to female candidates (40.15%), the overall results remain concerning,” the statement reads in part.

CSEC also says the performance of community day secondary schools which recorded a pass rate of 49.92 percent shows that access to quality education among students in rural areas remains a problem.

“This stagnation is a clear indication that Malawi’s education system is failing to equip learners with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. The window gap between students in national and private secondary schools where pass rate stands at 96.63 percent and 61.69 percent respectively compared to the below 50 percent rates in community day and district day secondary schools, highlights deep seated educational inequalities,” it says..

The organization has since challenged authorities to undertake education sector reforms, invest in public school infrastructure particularly in community day and district secondary schools and conduct a nationwide campaign to foster mindset change, emphasizing discipline and commitment among learners and educators and addressing societal perceptions.

