EFM Commends President Mutharika’s Early Moves Towards Economic Renewal

The Economic Freedom Movement (EFM) has expressed cautious optimism over President Peter Arthur Mutharika’s early steps towards economic renewal in Malawi.

Reading a statement before journalists in Lilongwe on Tuesday, EFM Commander-In-Chief, Joseph Peshi, commended Mutharika for honouring his political alliance agreement with the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) by appointing Honourable Enock Chihana as Second Vice President.

Peshi further applauded President Mutharika’s commitment to austerity measures, delegating responsibilities to his deputies and ministers, reducing unnecessary public expenditures.

“EFM also praises the President’s gender-sensitive appointments, including a woman leading the Ministry of Agriculture for the first time in Malawi’s history. We welcome the President’s inclusive and capable cabinet, focused on problem-solving and fulfilling campaign promises. The organization urged the President to prioritize high-impact projects, correct past economic mistakes, and stabilize the economy,” he said.

Key areas highlighted for attention include:

– Energy and Natural Resources: addressing fuel shortages and electricity outages

– Homeland Security: ensuring public safety and law enforcement

– Finance and Economic Planning: securing grants, restructuring debt, and promoting economic growth

– Foreign Affairs: leveraging diplomacy for economic benefits and development

Meanwhile, EFM has emphasized the need for transparency, accountability, and selective justice, urging the government to bring known criminals to justice, regardless of political affiliation.

The organization pledged support for policies promoting economic freedom, national prosperity, and improved livelihoods for Malawians, calling for bold steps to fix foreign exchange challenges, stabilize energy supply, and cut waste.

