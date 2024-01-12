Egenco to use diesel generators after Nkula hydro power stations shut down

January 12, 2024 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Officials from state run power generators, Electricity Generation Company of Malawi (EGENCO) say they will use diesel generators when Nkula A and B hydro power stations shute down this weekend until Monday.
In a statement, Egenco says assures Malawians of reduced power outages as it plans to run diesel generators to supplement the gap left by Nkula  A and B power stations which are under maintenance.
Currently, Tedzani and Kapichira power stations are the stations that are up and running.
EGENCO engineers are installing and inspecting trash screens at both Nkula A and B, which will require a seven-hour blackout from Saturday up until Monday, next week.
Egenco says the work will require dewatering of the tunnel to conduct inspection and repair the Main Inlet  Valve (MIV) which will deduct 135.1 Megawatts of electricity nationwide.

