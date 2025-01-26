Ekhaya commits to quality and safety requirements

One of the country’s farm foods companies, Ekhaya Farm Foods Limited has committed to quality and safety as it continues to review and improve its processes to align with regulatory requirements.





The company’s management made the promise through a statement after the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) sealed and later reopened its two shops at Kanengo and Olympic Mall in Lilongwe on January 21 and 22,2025.

According to the statement dated 24 January 2025, the company acknowledges and respects the MBS’ decision to temporarily the shops as part of their commitment to ensuring public health and safety.

“At Ekhaya Farm Foods, we take this matter very seriously. We are fully committed to adhering to all MBS standards and ensuring that our operations meet the highest levels of compliance.”

“Our team has worked closely with MBS to address the concerns raised during their inspection, and we are pleased to confirm that both shops have been reopened following a thorough review,” reads the statement.

The company has also assured its customers that MBS extended the operations to its other shops and were certified fit to continue its operations.

“During the past week, MBS officials have inspected our operations at other locations including Mibawa at Midima Turn off, Victoria Avenue, Northgate Mall in Blantyre, Zomba and Mangochi without closures. We want to reassure our customers, employees and partners that your health and safety remain our top priority,” reads further the statement.

One of the Blantyre-based customers, Mark Lemusi has commended Ekhaya for the assurance.

“I buy my things at Ekhaya, and when I heard the news, I was equally affected. But the news about the reopening of the shops and MBS clearing the other shops, I feel relieved, I urge Ekhaya management to live by their promise to ensure quality services as they always do,” he said.

