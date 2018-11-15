Election expert calls for new  body to look into poll hitches

A local election expert has called for the formation of a new body to handle election problems at national level, saying the current National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) is too big to handle emergency poll woes.

Charles Mkandawire, former chairperson of Malawi Elections Systems Network (Mesn) and Sadc elections organization said a lean mediation team would dispose off election problems on time.

“The mediation mission or whatever you can call it can analyse disputes and make sure there is peace among disputing parties. This group can have 10 to 15 highly professional people who can handle and analyse disputes and make recommendations to MEC (Malawi Electoral Commission), he said.

MEC chief executive officer Sam Alufandika welcomed the idea saying Necof has a huge and staggering membership which makes it impossible to come up with one voice and resolutions.

“Necof might not be able to resolve disputes at national level, this is why we need a smaller team,” he said.

At district and lower levels, multiparty liaison committees handle elections related disputes.

