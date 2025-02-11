Emerging Public Leaders Malawi Challenges Youth to Drive Transformative Change

Emerging Public Leaders (EPL) Malawi has urged young people to equip themselves with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive transformative change in accountability and good governance for improved public service delivery.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday, EPL Malawi Country Director, Linda Harawa, emphasized the need for government and development partners to empower youth across various economic sectors.

Harawa made the remarks during an interface meeting with civil society organizations (CSOs) and stakeholders, which focused on fostering excellence and purposeful leadership in public service. She stressed that the program will help enhance service delivery by equipping young people with vital skills and creating opportunities for them to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Aamon Lukhele, National Coordinator for the Civil Society Social Protection Network (CSSPN), echoed these sentiments, stating that investing in youth leadership development will benefit the entire nation. He also called for government support to sustain such initiatives.

Martin Manyozo, Chairperson of the Youth African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Malawi Chapter, welcomed the program, describing it as timely and urging collaborative efforts to ensure its success.

The Public Service Fellowship Program targets young people aged 18 to 35, particularly university graduates, to work in various government departments and agencies.

The newly launched initiative has selected 35 young participants from across Malawi, who will undergo a year-long training program as part of this transformative leadership initiative.

