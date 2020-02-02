Employers, traders sensitised about Msonkho Online

For the past three months, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has been conducting awareness meetings with employers and traders about obligations pertaining to Msonkho Online.

Msonkho Online, an integrated tax administration system, is now in its pilot phase for all businesses registered with Blantyre Domestic Tax and Mzuzu Domestic Tax offices. After the two stations, the system will be extended to all MRA stations across the country.

The sensitisation meetings were held at various locations where officials from MRA met players from diverse sectors of the economy in Mzuzu, Blantyre, Limbe, Nkhatabay, Mwanza and Chikwawa.

Deputy Commissioner for Domestic Taxes responsible for the Large Taxpayers Office at MRA, Renie Vokhiwa, said the Authority introduced the Msonkho Online system as one way of improving efficiency and service delivery to its clients.

“MRA is modernising its systems and operations hence the introduction of the Msonkho Online. This is an integrated tax administration system that will enable taxpayers to register for tax, file returns, pay taxes and access tax services online at any time.

“The main objective of implementing Msonkho Online is to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in tax compliance management and taxpayer service management by improving and automating business processes,” Vokhiwa said.

He added that this system is not only beneficial to the tax collecting body but the taxpayers will also benefit a lot from this initiative.

“Among others there will be speedy processing of taxpayers’ requests, there will also be reduced physical contacts with tax offices since taxpayers can use the system while at home or in their respective offices,” he said.

For taxpayers to use Msonkho Online, they are supposed to update their records through Know Your Customer (KYC) exercise which is currently underway at MRA. Relevant forms are available on MRA’s website: www.mra.mw and queries should be channelled to [email protected]

The system also requires employers to provide personal data of their employees to MRA to be allocated a Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) in order for the employer and employee to access the system.

Comprehensive information about Msonkho Online is available for everyone’s access at www.mra.mw/msonkhoonline/about-msonkho-online

