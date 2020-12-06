Encroachers grab Malawi army land in Zomba

December 6, 2020 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi Defense Forces (MDF) officials in Zomba are in a fix and scratching their heads in disbelief after encroachers grabbed the army land.

Zomba War memorial Tower near the gates of Cobbe Barracks in Zomba

The encroachers have taken over prime land on Cobbe Barracks grounds.

MDF officials say they have engaged lands authorities to resolve the land encroachment issue.

They said the land was reserved for war veterans.

The development comes amid several exposed land scams involving some officials at lands who illegally sell government plots to private developers.

As the Administration Unit second-in-command responsible for the war veterans at Cobbe Barracks Urunji Mkandawire explains, the issue is now being handled at Army headquarters’ level in Lilongwe

