Enter the Ark of Salvation Today

As the world get close to the end times, many people are asking: is Jesus Christ coming soon? The answer is nobody knows. But there are many indications that we are close to the end times. The bible is warning us all to repent because ourtomorrow is not guaranteed.

The word of God tells us that: “But as the days of Noah were, so shall also be the coming of the son of Man” (Matthew 24:37). People were not paying attention to the word that was being preached and decide to be outside of the ark. Same today, salvation messages are being preached but people have decided to stay outside of the ark.

Hebrews 11 tells us that by faith Noah, being warned of things not seen yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house. This is a different type of fear which made him believe in what God was telling him. Today, we have heard the message of salvation many times, but we have refused believe and we are still outside of the ark.

There were carpenters who helped Noah build the ark, but they did not get into theark therefore were lost together with everyone else. This is a warning to those preachers and people who are in the church today thinking they are saved, yet theyare not saved. Belonging and being in the church will not save anyone but deciding to get into the ark by accepting Jesus Christ as your personal savior is what will save.

God does not force anyone to do what they do not want to do. In times of Noah, people were warned but they were not forced to get into the ark. Today He has given us his only son Jesus Christ to die for us. All we need is to believe in what Jesus Christ did and we will be saved.

Our God is a God of love that is why there is always a warning. Even though we do not know when that day will be, we know it is coming and nobody will be able to run away from it. From all the destructions that we see in the bible, we notice that the number of those destroyed was far greater than those that were saved.

We should be type of people who are beyond sure that even if one person makes it to heaven, it should be me. Get into the ark today by accepting Jesus Christ. Only Jesus Christ will lead you to eternal life.

