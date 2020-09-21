Entire village sold in Mchinji, 200 families facing eviction

September 21, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times

Shocking details are emerging in Traditional Authority Dambe in Mchinji where a village known as Kachoka was allegedly sold in June 2019.

Currently, over 200 families are facing eviction as the new owner wants to develop the area.

Group village headman Kachoka told Nyasa Times that a son to late chief Kasoka who died in 1996 sold the land claiming it belonged to his father.

The chief added that a primary school and a graveyard were sold together with the land.

Deputy director of Legal Aid Bureau Trouble Kalua also confirmed that the locals lodged a complaint with the office and a stay order has been obtained following an enforcement order that was obtained by the buyer Frank Chisakalimi in June this year to have the villagers vacate the area.

The villagers have also lodged a complaint with Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on the matter.

Mkanda Gudu
Mkanda Gudu
2 hours ago

Land sold in 1996, the developer is coming now after 24 years? Otherwise, if I was leading the administration I wouldn’t entertain that.

Bauleni12
Bauleni12
2 hours ago

Kkkkkkk only in Malawi ochewa kugona. Tulo kuchuluka kkkk

Ngombwax
Ngombwax
2 hours ago

This is perhaps one of the worst cases of corruption during the DPP regime. If the regime was given five more years to rule, I doubt if there would have been anything left in Malawi worth writing home about by 2025. If you think I am kidding you, how do you explain Muli being given half of the LL city centre?

Chisale
Chisale
3 hours ago

Somebody tell me who was in power June 2019? Even the buyer just took advantage of the situation, he deserves to lose his money. People with money but no morals…

Tsoka Lankhuku.
Tsoka Lankhuku.
3 hours ago

Incomplete bunch of shit. Why can’t you tell us about the buyer?

