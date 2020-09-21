Entire village sold in Mchinji, 200 families facing eviction

Shocking details are emerging in Traditional Authority Dambe in Mchinji where a village known as Kachoka was allegedly sold in June 2019.

Currently, over 200 families are facing eviction as the new owner wants to develop the area.

Group village headman Kachoka told Nyasa Times that a son to late chief Kasoka who died in 1996 sold the land claiming it belonged to his father.

The chief added that a primary school and a graveyard were sold together with the land.

Deputy director of Legal Aid Bureau Trouble Kalua also confirmed that the locals lodged a complaint with the office and a stay order has been obtained following an enforcement order that was obtained by the buyer Frank Chisakalimi in June this year to have the villagers vacate the area.

The villagers have also lodged a complaint with Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on the matter.

