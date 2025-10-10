Equatorial Guinea Snubs Flames, Angers Malawian Fans

Malawian football fans were left frustrated and disappointed after Equatorial Guinea failed to show up for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Flames, which was scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025, at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Reports indicate that Equatorial Guinea’s players went on strike over unresolved disputes with their Football Association (FA), refusing to board the plane to Malawi for the crucial Group H fixture that was set to kick off at 18:00 hours.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Competitions and Communications Director, Gomezgani Zakazaka, confirmed that FIFA had officially cancelled the match. In response, FAM quickly organized a training match pitting the Possibles — Head Coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s intended starting lineup — against the Probables, the reserve side coached by Assistant Coach Peter Mponda.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. We tried our best from our side, but our colleagues have let us down,” Zakazaka said.

Fans who had already bought tickets were told they could use them to watch the training match, or keep them for the upcoming 2026 Women’s Afcon qualifier between The Scorchers and Angola on October 28 at the same venue.

“This is a crucial match — if Malawi wins, it will be the first time ever for The Scorchers to qualify for the Women’s Afcon. It’s a historic moment,” Zakazaka added.

Alternatively, supporters can keep their tickets for future Flames fixtures in the November FIFA window or the next match in March 2026.

Meanwhile, the Flames are set to face São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday in Tunisia in their final qualifier. Football analysts expect FIFA to award Malawi a 3–0 victory and three points following Equatorial Guinea’s failure to show up — and to fine the Central African side.

As of press time, Malawi sat third in Group H with 10 points — level with Equatorial Guinea, and trailing Liberia and Namibia by one and four points respectively. Tunisia have already sealed qualification with 22 points, while São Tomé and Príncipe remain winless at the bottom with zero points from eight games.

