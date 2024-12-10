ERIS AND ICON PROPERTIES LEAD LILONGWE CUSTOMERS IN CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

The leading specialist property and development services firm and the property investment company incorporated as part of a restructuring exercise by shareholder, Eris and Icon Properties which are subsidiaries of NICO Group Company kicked off the 2024 Christmas celebration in style through engaging of Lilongwe based communities in a special treatment by bringing together its customers as well as their families, tenants and kids as a way of giving back to the community and acknowledge their respective contributions towards the company.

Speaking during the holiday event for a festive celebration which was held at City Mall Game Complex in Lilongwe, NICO Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Mbumba Ndasauka said they organized the annual event as part of taking pride in providing great shopping experiences at some Eris and Icon Properties Malls with the aim of celebrating together featuring vibrant music performances and Christmas market hosted by the mall’s tenants and offer a variety of holiday-themed items which include; snacks as well as drinks.

“We take this activity as a family time where we give back the good support from our clients as well as provide a platform to people to appreciate the services we offer and get know us more and better as you are aware that Icon Properties owns the Malls while Eris Properties manages them and are also professional property developers,” said Mbumba.

She therefore disclosed that the company is planning to engage their customers and tenants by reaching out to them during the festive season in a move aimed at strengthening their partnership through various activities.

“We want to build strong relationship with our clients so that we should be able to communicate every time and celebrate together and very soon we’ll announce some of the activities to be conducted,” said Ndasauka.

