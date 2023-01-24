ESCOM blames prolonged loadshedding on adverse “cloudy” weather conditions

As the Southern Region is experiencing heavy down pours every single day in the past, they have brought with them challenges onto power generation at Tedzani and Nkula Power Stations — thus the public should expect prolonged load-shedding due to power supply deficit.

A statement from ESCOM, says they have been experiencing increased power supply deficit from 7.30am today, January 23 due to the adverse weather conditions which have affected their major power suppliers — Energy Generation Company (EGENCO) and solar power suppliers.

“Heavy rains have caused accumulation of trash at Tedzani and Nkula Power Stations and resulted in low output from the machines,” said the statement. “Furthermore, cloudy weather has resulted in low solar power output.

“Consequently, customers will experience loadshedding outside the published times in order to safeguard the system.”

The power utility service provider assured the public that they are monitoring the situation and will update customers accordingly, while expressing its regret for any inconvenience the supply challenges are causing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!