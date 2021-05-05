ESCOM employees down tools over salary issues

Disgruntled employees at Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM) are on an industrial strike across the country to force authorities to harmonize their salaries with their colleagues at Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

The workers have vowed not to go back to their work until the company addresses their concerns.

Employees whom Nyasa Times randomly talked to in Kasungu District said they initially lodged their concerns with the authorities asking them to respond to our concerns by the end of April, 2020 but received no feedback.

While confirming the development, ESCOM public relations officer, Innocent Chitosi said the company will address the matter by the end of Wednesday (May 5) and expect that the workers will be back to their respective works same day.

