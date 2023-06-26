ESCOM to implement Workplace Mental Wellness Policy

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says it will start conducting random mandatory alcohol and other drug screening tests for all its employees with immediate effect.

This is in line with the Workplace Mental Wellness Policy section 6.5.3 and the employees have been notified through an internal memo seen by Nyasa Times, signed by the corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kamkwamba Kumwenda.

“The purpose of this exercise is to provide a safe working environment that is alcohol and drug free and that is conducive for increased productivity,” says Kumwenda in the memo.

He adds that in line with the same provision as quoted by the policy, security staff shall conduct security checks specific for alcohol and drugs for ESCOM employees or any person conducting business within ESCOM premises.

Kumwenda further says that the Human Resource Department shall invoke disciplinary action up to termination to any employee involved in the sale, use, possession or transfer of illegal drugs within ESCOM premises in line with the Disciplinary Policy.

“Members of staff are kindly requested to cooperate in the implementation of the above measures and please be guided accordingly,” concludes Kumwenda in the memo.

Some inside reports indicate that some employees were reporting for duties while drunk.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!