EthCo hands over K60 million new school block to Majiga Primary 

Ethanol Company (EthCo), a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation Limited (PCL), has handed over a refurbished classroom school block and administration block, and donated desks and office furniture worth K60 million to Majiga Primary School in Nkhotakota.

The company also powered the classroom and administration blocks with solar electricity to help ease power challenges at the school.

Speaking after handing over the items on Friday, Ethco Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lusubilo Chakaniza, said the company decided to help after noticing the dilapidated structures at the school when they visited four months ago.

“In September we visited the school to make a donation of stationery, that is when we learnt about the situation, and as part of our Corporate Social Investment, which prioritises education amongst other focus areas, we did not hesitate to step in to assist. We believe that the refurbished school and administration blocks, desks and office furniture will provide a conducive learning environment, while the electricity will ensure the pupils and teachers are able to study and execute their jobs well.”

“This is part of our contribution to Government’s effort in providing quality education to the people. . We request the teachers and leaners to take care of the infrastructure and other donated items so that they can also benefit those coming behind them,” said Chakaniza.

Headteacher of the school, Bolings Kamanga commended EthCo for the support.

“We are short of words for the gesture shown by EthCo. We now have good structures for the pupils’ studies. As teachers, we also have good office desks and power to help us as we prepare for lessons,” said Kamanga.

Head girl at the school, Patience Wandawanda also hailed EthCo for the timely support saying the dilapidated structures affected their concentration in class as they always had to keep alert for their safety.

“The old structure posed a serious danger to our lives. As a Standard eight pupil, the electricity also means I will have more time to study in the evening. This will help us to do well in our Primary School Leaving Certificate examinations. All I can say is to promise EthCo that we will make them proud,” she said.

Nkhotakota District Council Director of Planning and Development, Davis Kavalo said the help from EthCo is a timely boost in the development of education in the district, which lacks proper structures and materials for learning.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!