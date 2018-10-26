Ethel Kamwendo Banda to drop a triple album with dinner and dance

Malawi’s gospel songbird, Ethel Kamwendo Banda says all is set for the launch of her new triple album on November 30 2018 through a three course dinner.

In an interview , Ethel’s Manager, Blessings Banda said Ethel’s objective is to win souls through worship whereby she is involved in crusades for people to appreciate the album through praise and worship.

“The first project ‘Ndili Pamzere’ was recorded by Joseph Tembo at Groove Magic Studio. The song talks about being steadfast, it talks more of being in firm faith – by imagining that your blessing is coming,” said Banda.

He added that the second project, ‘Moyo Wanga’ is an Afro CD whereby Ethel has sang more of victory, adding that it was recorded in South Africa and that the album talks more of praising God because of what He (God) has done in their family.

“The third project ‘Tate Ndinu Woyera’ was recorded in our family studio by our first born son Peter Banda. The album talks of the greatness of God and thanking God for his greatness,” he added.

The singer’s manager further said in some songs, there is a progression like ‘Usachoke’ which tells people to stand still before God, noting that by looking at the steps of the album there is progression which is full of encouragement to humankind.

“We have had a lot of challenges in handling the three albums at once – the biggest problem is that very few people have come forth to buy our profile vessel as a way of supporting the cause,” he said, adding that the triple launch has had an ambitious budget.

However, Banda disclosed that the launch would be punctuated by performances by artists like Brenda Chombo Banda, The Marvelous Deeds and that it would involve poetry recitals by Yankho Seunda.

He added that fans to the show would also be shown a video taking them through the memory lane from the time when Ethel was performing on stage barefoot so that her fans could appreciate the path she has since travelled.

On his part, Hotshots Video Production, Videographer VJ Ken whose real name is Kenneth Makina said: “We shot the album at Bangwe Market around 10:00 am until 2:00 pm, from there we shot it at MUST until 6:00 pm.”

“The production went on well; I am in love with the album because it involves a lot of worship. As far as I am concerned, the album is a corporate masterpiece – implying that it is an executive album launch characterized by a three-course dinner,” VJ Ken said.

Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) will host the launch where VIP tickets are sold at K20, 000 while a standard ticket is sold at K10, 000.

According to Banda, after launching at BICC, it will be Blantyre’s turn at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel where there will also be a three-course dinner.

Mzuzu will host the triple launch at Squirrels Park on December 23, 2018.

