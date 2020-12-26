Ethiopian Airlines won’t stop robbing Malawians until our government steps up 

We are not shocked, as you are, with revelations that Malawi Airlines has posted zero profits in five years but, at the same time, paid over K41 billion for aircraft sub leases, management fees and other payments to its strategic partner, Ethiopian Airlines (ET).

We are not shocked because we know that the liquidation of Air Malawi was all a cover up to mass fraud and corruption that grounded what was once Africa’s friendliest airline.

That liquidation, which saw ET claiming a 49 percent stake in our airline and we retained 51 percent, was all a hoax as it did not address the fundamental reasons why Air Malawi, all over sudden, got grounded.

What we know is that Air Malawi, because of poor leadership, was saddled with mountains of avoidable debts accumulated over years, billions of cash that went into voracious pockets of politicians.

One such country which Malawi government, through Air Malawi, owed so much is Morocco. Your government won’t tell you; but we can reveal to you that, at the point of liquidation, Air Malawi had a functional plane, an airbus, which they will not tell you, its whereabouts.

What they will lie to you is that, at the point of liquidation, Malawi had no plane, as such, it had to get all planes from ET. Foolish lie.

We can reveal to you that Morocco took the functional plane that we had as punishment for Malawi’s failure to pay the debts we owed them. They won’t tell you this because it’s embarrassing for a sovereign country but we will, because you need to know, tell you this.

What you, Malawians, need to know is that, at the point of negotiations and discussions, ET was furnished with all the necessary details of our wretchedness and they acted cleverly but with strategy. Despite having a 49 percent, which we know was all pseudo, ET knew that it has a tacit 100 percent as Malawi was in a desperate state and couldn’t argue its case.

Well here we are: Are you surprised that we have posted zero profits in five years but, at the same time, paid over K41 billion for aircraft sub leases, management fees and other payments to ET?

Well ET knows our weakness and it won’t stop milking us until our government makes tough decisions, serious ones.

There are three things government needs to do, right now. One, tell off ET and say goodbye. Two, engage other countries to have direct daily flights to Malawi. And three, engage rich Malawians and institutions, give them good concessions, to start an airline to serve and profit the nation.

If government doesn’t do that, well, we will remain chattels of ET, a kind of another systematic colonization.

