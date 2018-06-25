Evangelical Association of Malawi concerned with continued girls dropout of school in Karonga

Eangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has expressed concern over increased number of girls dropping out of school across the country despite the organization offering educational support to the learners.

National Coordinator for Health Commission at EAM, Howard Kasiya said the organization supports 101 girl learners across the country with 12 of them having dropped out of school.

He said this Monday in Karonga, when EAM paraded female role models at Chisi Primary School and Ngelenge Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) respectively with the aim of inspiring girls to remain in school.

“EAM spends about K 4.5 million yearly on girls’ bursary programme, but we continue getting reports of some girls dropping out of school and this is very disappointing.

“We decided to parade the two female role models, a nurse and a police officer to inspire and motivate the girl learners to work hard and remain in school,” Kasiya pointed out.

Head Teacher for Ngelenge CDSS, Hockings Kamwambi blamed village heads and their subjects for failing to enforce by-laws which were formulated to protect girls from early marriages.

He said it is disheartening to note that despite getting education support by EAM, some girls continue to drop out of school for marriage.

