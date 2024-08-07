Evison Matafale to be honored at UMP Festival with dedicated ‘Matafale Stage’

Malawi’s late King of reggae, Evison Matafale who died on November 27 2001 is expected to be honored in a special way at this year’s UMP Festival as the organizers of the event have announced that as part of remembering and respecting the fallen reggae music icon, they will name one of its main stage at the event scheduled for October 25-28 2024 at Cape Maclear in Mangochi as ‘Matafale Stage’.

The Spokesperson of the festival, Marie Thom said this tribute highlights, the significant role that reggae music plays in Malawi’s cultural landscape and celebrates them during Matafale’s legacy whose influence continue to resonate across the nation.

Renowned for his profound impact on Malawian music and society, the ‘Matafale Stage’ is expected to feature performances by prominent reggae artists, which include; MAveriq Mavo from South Africa, Bon Afrikan, Black Missionaries Band, Anthony Makondesa, and the Tuff Lions Band.

“These artists will bring the spirit of reggae to life, echoing Matafale’s message of peace, unity and social justice.

“Matafale’s music was a beacon of hope and unity for our nation and we’re proud to keep his spirit alive at the UMP Festival and by dedicating the Matafale Stage to his memory, we’re not only honoring his legacy but also continuing his mission to inspire and uplift through the power of music,” said Thom.

Reggae music remains one of the dominant genres in Malawi, mirroring its widespread popularity in other countries.

The UMP Festival, an eco-friendly and digitally enabled celebration of African urban culture will feature reggae as a central element of its diverse.

