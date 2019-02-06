Ex-Attorney General submit papers to run for DPP against Aford’s Chihana in Rumphi Central

Former Malawi’s Attorney General Charles Mhango, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legal director, Wednesday presented his nomination papers for the Parliamentarian race in Rumphi Central constituency whose incumbent is Alliance For Democracy (Aford) Leader Enock Chihana.

Mhango presented the papers ahead of the May 21 elections to Malawi Electoral commission (MEC) at Bumba Primary school in Rumphi, barely three months after resigned from his position in November last year.

Speaking in an interview after presenting, Mhango said he is confident of winning the seat of Parliamentarian for Rumphi Central Constituency saying DPP under President Mutharika has developed the district.

“I am winning as well as the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, we have all reasons beyond doubt because DPP has brought tangible developments in Rumphi District. We have the Teachers Training College (TTC), Njakwa-Livingstonia road and the Rumphi-Bolero road under construction” said Mhango

The former Attorney General was accompanied by hundreds of DPP supporters and motorists who were cheering and dancing to the tune of Dan-Lu Lozani zanu.

Before his resignation Mhango faced some strong opposition from CSO and other Malawians who called for his resignation for actively being involved in partisan politics.

About 97 000registered voters are expected to cast their votes in Rumphi district alone.

