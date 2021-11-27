Ex-convict arrested for defiling 2 sisters

Police in Mangochi District have arrested an ex-convict, Eric Abasi, 25, for defiling two biological sisters aged 9 and 10 respectively.

The incident happened on the evening of November 20, 2021 at M’balula Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi, according to Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO).

“It is alleged that on the said date the victims were sent to a nearby shop to buy washing soap by their mother where they met the suspect.

“However, the shopkeeper sent them back after discovering that they brought insufficient cash to buy the soap.

The suspect took advantage of the situation and pretended to be a good samaritan, he told the victims to follow him to his house for the balance.

Surprisingly, he took them into uncompleted building where he produced a panga knife and defiled them in turns before he fled from the scene.

“The victims mother decided to follow them after noticing that they had taken longer than expected and she met them on the way while crying,” said Tepani Daudi in a statement issued on Thursday, 25 November, 2021 made available to Nyasa Times.

After being quizzed, the victims narrated the ordeal to their mother who reported the matter at Mangochi Police Station where both victims were given referral letters to Mangochi District Hospital where it was confirmed that the victims were defiled, she said.

The suspect, who once served a jail term for committing a similar offence, was arrested on Wednesday by Mangochi Police detectives after being on the run for some days. He will appear before court soon.

Eric Abasi hails from M’balula Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

