Ex-minister Ben Phiri arrested over fraud: ‘Umbrella, ella, ella, eh-eh-eh’

Malawi Police Service, Fiscal and Fraud Section, on Thursday in Lilongwe arrested former powerful minister in the Peter Mutharika administration, Ben Phiri in connection with investigation of fraud and money laundering, Nyasa Times understands.

Ben Phiri was being questioned in Lilongwe over sale of land and other bootleg deals.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said Fiscal and Fraud Section was yet to furnish him with details.

Phiri is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of elections and a close ally to Mutharika.

DPP officials have complained that the new administration under the leadership of Lazarus Chakwera is planning to arrest senior members of the party and claimed it is political persecution aimed at killing the party which is now in opposition.

Few DPP members have been arrested since Chakwera came into power, but police have defended the arrests, saying those arrested had criminal cases.

Meanwhile, the 13 police officers accused of murdering Buleya Lule while in police custody last year have finally been released after spending five days in prison since their bail was granted.

The 13 were granted bail on Friday by the High Court in Lilongwe but they could not leave prison as the court had not assessed their sureties.

The court accepted sureties for the police officers on Monday but the suspects could still not walk home as the court had not finished authenticating their bail bonds, a process which took the whole day on Tuesday.

One of the lawyers in the case, Lughano Mwabutwa confirmed that the suspects spent another night in prison on Tuesday as authorities at the prison needed more time to record details of their release.

Directorate of Public Prosecutions spokesperson Pilirani Masanjala said the State is ready to prosecute the case, having worked on all necessary processes.

