Ex-MP for Zomba Malosa jailed for corruption over CDF

Former Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa constituency Anderson Undani and his personal assistant Pangani Nazombe have been jailed for corruption.

According to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson Egritta Ndala, the two abused project materials purchased with Constituency Development Funds at Zomba District Council.

The materials were meant for the construction of a teacher’s house at Mapalo F.P. School, construction of toilets at Domasi CCAP Primary school and rehabilitation of Domasi- Kasonga road and construction of Malonga bridge.

ACB arrested the two on 1st October, 2018 and were taken to court where Undani was charged with three counts of abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (1) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act; theft and obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 278 and 319 of the Penal Code respectively.

Nazombe was charged with aiding another person to commit an offence contrary to Section 35 as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act and obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code.

On 3rd July, 2020, the Zomba Magistrate’s Court found the two guilty of the counts as charged and convicted them.

The Court on July 13,2020 sentenced Undani to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour on each oft three counts while Nazombe was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour on each of the two counts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!