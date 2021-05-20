Ex-Muhlakho wa Alhomwe chairpeson Muchana Mpuluka, shoots man over girlfriend

“When the victim escaped, he fired some an avalanche of gunshots at his vehicle.”

The saying love is sweet but hurts, may seem an overused cliché for three people an entanglement in the eastern Lakeshore district of Malawi have a rude awakening as love has given them a bite in the ‘nibbles.’

Police in Mangochi are holding up in cell former chairperson of Muhlakho wa Alhomwe, Muchana Mpuluka, for allegedly shooting at a man whom he found at his girlfriend’s house at Mwanyama Village in Mangochi on Wednesday night.

Mangochi Police identified the victim as Edward Mbalasa of Mapira Village, T/A Mponda in the district.

Mangochi Police deputy spokesperson, Amina Daudi, said the victim is in a love affair with a love-rat nurse who works at Mangochi District Hospital, who is also in a relationship with Mpuluka.

And on Wednesday night, Mpuluka arrived at his girlfriend’s house, only to find the victim chatting with the woman inside her bedroom.

Daudi said in the course of confrontation, Mpuluka fired some gun shots, injuring the victim on his right foot in the process.

Said Daudi: “When the victim escaped, Mpuluka allegedly fired some shots at the victim’s vehicle before leaving the scene.”

However, Mpuluka handed himself over to Police on Thursday morning and he will appear in court Friday to face changes of acts intending to cause grievous harm and malicious damage.

