Excitement Builds as Malawians Gear Up for Mulhako wa Alhomwe Cultural Festival

As the countdown continues, excitement is sweeping across Malawi ahead of this year’s Mulhako wa Alhomwe Cultural Festival, set to take place from October 17 to 19, 2025, at Chonde Headquarters in Mulanje District.

From the rolling hills of Thyolo to the plains of Phalombe, people from diverse backgrounds are preparing to celebrate the vibrant traditions, unity, and identity of the Lomwe people.

Mark Munariva, a proud son of Mulanje, says he cannot wait for the festivities.

“I’m more than ready to participate and celebrate our traditional dances that keep our heritage alive,” he said with excitement.

Elina Kapiya from Thyolo shares the same enthusiasm, describing this year’s celebration as one to remember.

“As Lomwe people from Mulanje, Thyolo, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, and parts of Zomba, we are proud of our roots. This festival brings us together — it’s about unity, culture, and pride,” she said.

Beyond the music and dance, the festival also serves as a powerful economic driver. Local traders use the occasion to sell food, crafts, clothes, and traditional goods — boosting incomes and empowering small-scale entrepreneurs.

According to Mulhako wa Alhomwe Chairperson, Muchanakwaye Mpuluka, preparations are in full swing, with strong support pouring in from well-wishers across the country.

“Everything is going smoothly, and we are encouraged by the generosity of individuals and institutions contributing towards this year’s activities,” Mpuluka told the media.

Adding to the excitement, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who serves as the Patron of Mulhako wa Alhomwe, is expected to grace the grand ceremony on October 19 — a day anticipated to draw thousands in celebration of Lomwe heritage, culture, and unity.

With colorful dances, traditional foods, and a spirit of togetherness, this year’s Mulhako wa Alhomwe Festival promises to be more than just a celebration — it’s a living testament to Malawi’s rich cultural tapestry and enduring pride.

