Experts Warn: Mutharika’s New Governance Unit Risks Becoming Another Hollow Reform

Political and governance experts have welcomed President Peter Mutharika’s decision to establish a Good Governance Unit, but caution that without clear authority, professional staffing and firm links to government ministries, the initiative could easily slide into irrelevance—joining a long list of well-intentioned but ineffective public sector reforms.

Analysts warn that Malawi’s history is littered with governance structures that promised transformation but delivered little due to weak coordination, political interference and lack of enforcement power. They argue that unless these pitfalls are addressed early, the new unit risks becoming symbolic rather than transformative.

Mzuzu University political scientist Chrispine Mphande said good governance is critical to improving public sector performance, but stressed that structures alone are not enough.

“What is required is to put people who can deliver and gain trust from senior public officers, especially controlling officers,” Mphande said. “The real challenge will be managing the working relationship between ministers and controlling officers. That relationship will determine ‘good governance for who’.”

Governance expert George Chaima echoed the caution, saying the unit must be insulated from political, ideological and economic risks that could undermine its mandate.

“It must pursue common prosperity in a progressive manner and avoid being derailed by competing interests,” he said.

Political pundit Wonderful Mkhutche warned that the unit must be sharply focused and grounded in real citizen empowerment.

“If we want a people-centred government, we need to give citizens more power through decentralisation,” he said. “The unit must work closely with the Anti-Corruption Bureau to ensure the anti-corruption drive reaches all corners of government. It should not be a decoration, but a structure that brings real change.”

Despite the scepticism, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has defended the initiative, describing it as a cornerstone of President Mutharika’s governance agenda.

In a written response, OPC Principal Secretary for Good Governance Reinford Mwangonde said the unit signals the President’s commitment to transparency, integrity and accountability across public institutions.

“The unit will ensure that government serves citizens, protects public resources and that the rule of law is applied without fear or favour,” he said.

Mwangonde argued that Malawi’s development has been stifled by weak systems and inconsistency, and that strengthening governance is essential for economic recovery.

“Good governance is not separate from development; it is the foundation for solving challenges in forex, food, fuel, fertiliser and medicine,” he said. “When systems work and public officers are accountable, Malawi moves forward—and Malawians benefit.”

According to Mwangonde, the unit will work with Treasury, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to tighten financial controls, strengthen procurement systems, improve expenditure tracking and enforce reporting standards.

“Our role is to ensure public resources are used for their intended purpose and that financial decisions comply with the law,” he said. “We are building structures that minimise waste and restore confidence in how government money is managed.”

The unit will also enhance coordination among constitutional bodies, strengthen integrity committees in MDAs and support the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) through policy alignment and collaboration, he added.

However, concerns remain over political interference and funding. University of Malawi lecturer in Political and Administrative Studies Gift Sambo urged government to ensure the unit is staffed by professionals shielded from partisan pressure.

“The government must also put in place deliberate mechanisms to ensure the entity is adequately funded,” Sambo said.

Human Rights Consultative Committee chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba questioned whether the new unit was necessary at all, arguing that similar structures already exist within the OPC.

“I would have loved to see this unit married to the Presidential Delivery Unit and the open government platform,” he said. “Such initiatives already existed and had achieved milestones. What was needed was alignment with the aspirations of the new administration.”

Former president Lazarus Chakwera launched the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) in 2021 to track implementation of campaign promises by MDAs—an experience that experts say offers lessons on what works and what does not.

As the Good Governance Unit takes shape, experts agree on one thing: its success will not be measured by lofty promises, but by whether it confronts corruption, enforces accountability and delivers tangible change in how public power and resources are managed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :