Extra time for regional FAs

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has given its member associations in all the three football regions more time in office pending investigations by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before elections.

The elections that were supposed to take place in all the regions in November last year, were halted by the ACB as there were complaints from each region citing some corrupt practices regarding nominations and delegates to take part in the voting process.

It was observed that Raphael Humba was going to maintain his position unopposed as Chairperson of the Southern Region Football Association just as Austin Ajawa and Lameck Khonje in the Central Region Football Association and Northern Region Football Association, respectively.

Several other key positions in the executive of the associations were also going unopposed.

When the ACB halted the elections to make their investigations, the executive committees had the mandate to hold on to their positions for a period of sixty days from the day of elections.

Now that the sixty days will be expiring shortly, FAM at its meeting last Saturday in Mangochi, resolved to give the associations extra time in office until the ACB is through with its investigations.

Media and Communications Manager at FAM, Gomezgani Zakazaka, said it was necessary for the executive members in the regional member associations to hold on to their positions to avoid a power vacuum.

“In a few days to come, the tenure of office for the executive members will be coming to an end. There was need to make a decision to avoid a power vacuum. This is why FAM resolved to have them in their positions until the ACB finishes its investigations and allow elections to take place,” explained Zakazaka.

It is however not yet known as to when regional leagues under these member associations will kick off amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

