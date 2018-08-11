FA Malawi donates charity shield proceeds to Ekwendeni school for  visually impaired

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Friday made a K7 million donation from the 2018 Charity Shield Tournament to Ekwendeni School for the Visually Impaired which is under the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia in Mzimba District.

This year’s charity shield was played in April at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe and it involved Nyasa Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers, Kamuzu Barracks and Silver Strikers.

Bullets and Silver Strikers met in the finals in which Bullets won 3 nil. FAM announced earlier before the tournament that a big chunk of the proceeds would go to Ekwendeni School for the Visually Impaired while the remaining chunk would be for Kachere Rehabilitation Centre in Blantyre.

On Friday, the FA donated to the school a Braille embosser worth 5 million Kwacha, Braille paper for starter pack, 55 blankets, 15 bags of rice (each weighing 50 Kilos), 55 bails of soya pieces and 55 cartons of Sunshine laundry soap; bringing the total donation to 7 million Kwacha.

Speaking at the function, FAM Second Vice President, Othaniell Hara, began by apologising for taking long to bring the donation, saying the Braille embosser which was the main item for donation had to be ordered and purchased from South Africa.

Hara urged Malawians to stop looking up to foreign donors all the time but to support one another with the little they may have.

“I wish to urge all Malawians to support the charity shield initiative in their large numbers every year, so that we can continue to assist one another because government cannot do everything,” remarked Hara.

The Education Secretary in the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Reverend Vincent Kaluba said the synod has a motto not to leave any child behind in as far as education is concerned regardless of their physical challenges because it considers education as a birth right.

“In normal circumstances, members of a winning football team have voice while the losers don’t. But this idea of charity shield is making both winners and losers in football to have one strong voice in helping the needy and that’s what Jesus Christ wants,” retorted Reverend Kaluba.

And in her speech, the northern Education Divisional Manager, Temwa Msiska, thanked FAM and all the teams that took part in this year’s tournament for the donation. She also thanked the church on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, for the crucial role it plays in the education sector, echoing the fact that government alone cannot manage to provide all educational resources.

Also in attendance were President of National Women’s Football Committee, Severia Chalira, FAM Commercial and Marketing Director, Limbani Cliff Matola, the Regional Sports Development Officer, Georgina Msowoya and members of the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA).

The FAM charity shield was introduced in 2015 and FAM says it will continue to be an annual event on their calendar.

