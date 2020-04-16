FA Malawi fines Eagles, Silver over violence in Fisd Cup

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has fined Blue Eagles Football Club and Silver Strikers after being found guilty over various misconducts that led to violence during a FISD Cup match played at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe last November.

According to a statement made available to Nyasa Times, FAM Competitions Disciplinary Committee found Eagles guilty on two counts of inciting hatred and violence as well as brawl, beating and bullying of opponents.

“Blue Eagles FC failed to prevent their players from inciting others to hatred and violence which led to objects being thrown into the pitch and the eventual abandonment of the match contrary to Articles 22.1 and 22.23 of the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup Rules and Regulations and article 53 of the FAM Disciplinary Code. Blue Eagles are therefore fined Five Hundred Thousand (K500 000),” reads part of the verdict.

Another K500 000 is for failing to take precautionary measures to prevent players and supporters from being involved in brawl totaling the fine to K1 Million.

On the part of Silver, the Central Bankers were found guilty of five counts of misconduct.

These include causing abandonment [K800,000.00], brawl, beating and bullying of opponents [K500,000.00], inciting violence [K500,000.00], use of undesignated entry [K300,000.00] and bringing the game of football into disrepute.

Khuda Muyaba [now playing in South Africa] and Herbert Wayekha of Silver Strikers as well as Micium Mhone and John Soko from the Eagles camp have been slapped with a six match ban for displaying unsporting behavior during the fracas.

About twelve Silver Strikers supporters have been banned from taking part in football related matters for two years.

Meanwhile, Blue Eagles Chairperson Alexander Ngwala confirmed to have received the verdict and affirmed they will comply.

On the other hand, Silver chief executive officer Thoko Chimbali said they are seeking direction on whether to appeal or not.

The fines are to be paid before the next official match for the two sides and they have also been given a 72hr ultimatum if they are willing to appeal.

